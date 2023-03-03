Radhika Merchant steals the night in chic saree, million-dollar smile at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, attended the star-studded event of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a party last night to premiere their film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor, an inclusive fashion film with an ode to self-acceptance and stars Huma Qureshi and Aashim Gulati. Radhika made a stunning appearance at the party in a chic blush pink saree and a stylish embellished blouse styled with standout accessories and jewellery. Check out what Radhika wore to the bash below.

Radhika Merchant attends Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla party

On Thursday night, Radhika Merchant - who is all set to marry Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani - attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's party. The designers premiered their film - Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor - at a lavish party last night in Mumbai. Ambani family's to-be daughter-in-law stole the show with her classy and elegant sartorial choice for the event. She chose a stunning saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's label. She wore a pink ruffled six yards with a heavily-embellished blouse. The paparazzi clicked her at the event flaunting her million-dollar smile and dropped the snippets on social media. Check out Radhika's pictures and videos.

Regarding the design elements, Radhika blush pink saree comes with ruffled borders, gold and silver gota patti embroidery on the trims and a simple silhouette draped in traditional style. She rounded off the outfit with an ivory blouse featuring broad strapped sleeves, shimmering beaded tassel embellishments, a sweetheart neckline, sequinned work, and cropped asymmetrical hemline.

Radhika accessorised the ensemble with a luxurious Kelly bag from Hermès, high heels, a sleek diamond bracelet, a matching choker necklace, and floral statement earrings. In the end, Radhika chose a pulled-back ponytail, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, dewy skin, and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Radhika Merhcant's ethnic avatar?