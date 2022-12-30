Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement: What Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor wore: All pics, videos

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. On Thursday, the couple's Roka ceremony was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and friends. And last night, the Ambani's hosted a grand engagement bash at their home, Antilia, to celebrate the couple. Many known names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Orhan Awatramani, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Armaan Jain and more attended the event. They came dressed in their best ethnic fits for the occasion. Keep scrolling to find out who wore what for the grand party. (Also Read | Loved Alia Bhatt's mini dress for Kapoor family's Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor? It costs ₹7k)

Who wore what at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spelt royalty as they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash. The actor-couple, who recently became parents to a baby girl, chose ethnic silhouettes for the party. While Ranbir looked dapper in a black kurta and straight-fit pyjama pants styled with an embroidered Nehru jacket and dress shoes, Alia complemented him in a stunning ice-blue heavily embellished short peplum kurti and sharara pants. She teamed the outfit with open tresses, statement jewellery and minimal makeup.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made a quirky statement as always in an embroidered black velvet jacket paired with a black turtleneck sweater and flared high-waisted pants. He styled the ensemble with a black Beret, orange-tinted statement sunglasses, diamond ear studs, a sleek chain, and patterned leather shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor served a Desi-Girl moment at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash. She wore an ombré pink chiffon saree embroidered with shimmery tassel embellishments on the borders and styled with a strappy plunging-neck blouse adorned with shimmering pink diamantes. Open tresses, bold makeup picks, stylish accessories, and strappy heels completed her party look.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani's bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, and her arangetram ceremony took place in June at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.