Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant decks up in pretty lehenga, dances to Alia Bhatt's song at mehendi ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony, and the pictures from the celebrations are now taking over the internet. For the occasion, the bride-to-be Radhika decked up in colours of joy, looking picture-perfect in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Keep scrolling to see what Radhika wore and take notes for upgrading your wedding season collection. (Also Read | Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement: What Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor wore: All pics, videos)

Radhika Merchant wears a custom lehenga for her mehendi ceremony

On Tuesday night, the official page of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dropped a gorgeous picture of Radhika dressed in their custom creation for her mehendi function. "The Hues of Joy! Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour Resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony," they captioned the post. Several fan accounts also posted snippets from the grand function featuring pretty photos of Radhika and a video of her dancing to the tunes of Alia Bhatt's song Ghar More Pardesiya from her film Kalank.

Regarding design elements, Radhika Merchant's gorgeous pink-hued Resham lehenga features multi-coloured floral embroidery, mirror adornments, and broad patti borders. The blouse comes with half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and intricate embellishments. She teamed it with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a layered A-line silhouette and tassel-adorned dori ties on the waist.

Swipe to see Radhika's dance video:

Radhika rounded off the ensemble by draping a matching pink dupatta on her shoulder. For the accessories, the bride-to-be chose emerald and gold-toned jewellery pieces, including a long heavy necklace, a choker, mang tika, jhumkis, and a ring.

In the end, Radhika chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, fuchsia pink lip shade, darkened brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and a dainty bindi for the glam picks. A centre-parted loose braided hairdo decorated with floral hair accessories rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani's bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.