Deepika Padukone looks heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory saree and bustier blouse on the last day of Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Actor Deepika Padukone wrapped up the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (IST) by bringing celestial grace and Indian traditional glamour to the red carpet. The star attended the last day of the international film festival held in the French Riviera town and even posed for the paparazzi as she walked the red carpet. She attended the prestigious event as the Festival de Cannes jury member and made heads turn with her heavenly fusion look in an ivory saree and a unique blouse. We have to say Deepika ended her Cannes journey this year perfectly with this stunning look that scored full marks in the fashion department.

On Sunday, Deepika took to Instagram to share pictures of her ethereal look for the last day of the Festival de Cannes. The star chose a custom ivory ruffled saree, bustier blouse and a unique pearl collar by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While she captioned her post with just a white heart emoticon, the Instagram account of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla called her "Celestial Grace." Scroll ahead to look at Deepika's pictures from Cannes. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in custom Louis Vuitton gown walks Cannes 2022 red carpet on Day 6, fan goes 'this is so hot': All pics)

Coming to the design details, Deepika's ivory saree comes with minimal yet striking design details. The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla piece features a floor-sweeping trail and dramatic pleated ruffles attached to the borders. She draped the six yards around her body in a figure-hugging style, accentuating her svelte frame.

Deepika teamed the silk saree with a bustier blouse and a statement hand-embroidered pearl collar that sat on the shoulder to drape her décolletage and accentuate the simple beauty of the six yards. Additionally, the blouse came decorated with pearls and crystals.

French actor and President of the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Vincent Lindon with French director Ladj Ly, Norwegian film director Joachim Trier, US film director Jeff Nichols, British actress Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, Indian actress Deepika Padukone and Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi. (AFP)

Deepika styled the maximalist look with just a pair of ornate gold Kundan jhumkis. And for the glam, the star chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, heavy mascara on the lashes, filled-in eyebrows, glowing skin, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter. A centre-parted sleek low bun rounded off the look.

Jury president Vincent Lindon with jury members Asghar Farhadi, Deepika Padukone, Ladj Ly, and Noomi Rapace. (AP)

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika, many other Indian faces attended the Cannes Film Festival. The list includes Aishwarya Rai, Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Helly Shah, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman and others.