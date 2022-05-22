Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Deepika Padukone takes over French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in two charming looks: All pics, videos
fashion

Deepika Padukone takes over French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in two charming looks: All pics, videos

  • Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone is taking over the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with two charming looks. The star did two photoshoots recently - one in a vintage-modern skirt and shirt set and another in a black gown channelling old Hollywood glamour.
Deepika Padukone takes over French Riviera during Cannes Film Festival 2022 in two charming looks(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone takes over French Riviera during Cannes Film Festival 2022 in two charming looks(Instagram)
Published on May 22, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's fashionable stint at the Cannes Film Festival is far from over, and we are not complaining. The actor, a jury member at the ongoing prestigious festival, has posted pictures and videos of herself dressed in several exquisite ensembles, and each look has been equally stunning. The star recently stepped out on the streets of Cannes to do a photoshoot in an outfit that mixed vintage fashion with modern elegance. She also did another shoot that was all about old Hollywood glamour. We cannot choose a favourite, and surely you will also love both her looks.

On Sunday, Deepika dropped pictures from a photoshoot that showed her taking over the French Riviera with her jaw-dropping style. While one post showed the star in a quirky printed shirt and hot pink skirt, Deepika slipped into a smoking hot black bodycon gown for the other images. The skirt and shirt look is from Louis Vuitton. As for the black ensemble, Deepika wore it to do a shoot for Cartier. Scroll ahead to see Deepika's posts. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes edgy in mini jacket dress for Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner party, see pics)

Deepika Padukone drops two new charming looks from Cannes.&nbsp;(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone drops two new charming looks from Cannes. (Instagram)

Coming to the first look, Deepika slipped into an oversized white button-down shirt teamed with a knee-length skirt. The top comes adorned with quirky patterns, wide collars and long cuffed sleeves. Deepika tucked it elegantly inside the hot pink skirt featuring an A-line silhouette and gold embellished buttons. A pair of thigh-high black heeled boots, silver chain link bracelet and top handle mini bag completed it.

Deepika opted for minimal make-up and a messy updo with a few loose strands sculpting her face to style the ensemble. In the end, Deepika chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin for the glam picks.

For the second look, Deepika went for an off-the-shoulder black gown featuring a plunging low neckline flaunting her décolletage, long sleeves, floor-length hem, back thigh-high slit and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame.

Deepika paired the black gown with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and a ring from Cartier. She rounded it all off with a messy low bun, bold red lips, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes and on-fleek brows.

Which look of Deepika did you like the most?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone cannes film festival cannes + 1 more
deepika padukone cannes film festival cannes
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out