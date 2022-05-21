Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes edgy in mini jacket dress for Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner party, see pics

Cannes Film Festival 2022: After turning heads with her stunning looks on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made headlines once again with another edgy look. Last night, Deepika attended a formal dinner party hosted by Vanity Fair and Louis Vuitton in Cannes, France. The star, who is the House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton, came dressed in an edgy look from the shelves of the luxury fashion house itself. She chose a trendy beige mini jacket dress and paired it with leather boots, a staple she has been donning ever since attending Louis Vuitton's Cruise Show 2023 in San Diego.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone attended Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner party. Soon, the pictures and videos of the Gehraiyaan actor started circulating online. Fans loved the star's chic look, and it even got praise from fashion enthusiasts. She chose to dress from head to toe in Louis Vuitton. Scroll ahead to check out the photos from the formal occasion. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone opens on her love for yoga, calls the hip-opener pose Malasana her favourite: Read more inside)

Deepika's dinner look features a beige mini jacket dress adorned with metallic button-up details and a zipper enclosure on the front. The ensemble also has raised collars, half-length billowy sleeves, pockets on either side, a mini hem flaunting the star's legs, a baggy silhouette, and structured lining.

Deepika donned the jacket dress on top of a printed white shirt adorned with multi-coloured floral patterns, long sleeves, and gathered cuffs. A pair of dark brown leather boots with high heels, a maroon Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with chained details and a chunky chain-link necklace completed Deepika's look for the party.

In the end, Deepika opted for centre-parted open tresses, nude mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, red nail paint and beaming highlighter to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Deepika is the first Indian to be signed on as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. The actor also starred in their Dauphine bag campaign with Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy. Additionally, Deepika is a part of the eight-member competition jury of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.