Deepika Padukone looks steamy in full Sabyasachi at Cannes 2022 jury photocall

The much-awaited 75th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on Tuesday and Bollywood hottie Deepika Padukone left fans and fashion police smitten as she served a sensational look in full Sabyasachi at Cannes 2022 jury photocall, after the grand dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez. Ahead of her big red carpet appearance, Deepika left fans questioning “Louis Vuitton who?” as she ditched her favourite brand to opt for the Indian one on the first day of Cannes 2022.

Taking to her social media handle, Deepika flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures from French Riviera as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a printed Mysore silk shirt that came in beige base and sported a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

The full sleeves silk shirt came with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and was teamed with a pair of contrasting green pleated wool trousers that channelled a baggy comfy fit and were held at the waist with the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories. Pulling back her luscious tresses with a matching silk hairband, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings, the Lucknow Rose - a deconstructed Maharani necklace that was crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds and a wristwatch.

She completed her attire with a pair of bling golden pumps. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Deepika amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Giving resort wear a touch of Indian heritage with a contemporary update, Deepika struck sultry poses for the camera and set the Internet on fire. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Shaleena Nathani and Anjali Chauhan.

Deepika Padukone is a part of the eight-member jury team at Cannes 2022 and though she has been showing up in Louis Vuitton outfits exclusively, her clothing from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection left all speechless. Her hairdressing is credited to engineer-turned-celebrity hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori, who has made a big name for himself in Paris, New York and Bollywood while Deepika's makeup was done by Indian celebrity makeup artist Sandhya Shekar.