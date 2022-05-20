Deepika Padukone drops new pics of Cannes Day 3 look in Louis Vuitton gown, shows how to slay 'red' on the red carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Deepika Padukone has been slaying the red carpet fashion at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival, and each look has left the internet equally excited. While the last red carpet look showed the Gehraiyaan actor embracing Indian fashion elements by draping herself in a striped Sabyasachi saree and accessories, for the new look, she donned a custom creation by Louis Vuitton. Deepika recently became the House Ambassador for the luxury fashion house and even starred in their campaign for the LV Dauphine bag. Now Deepika has dropped brand new pictures of her all-red Cannes look on Instagram, and it shows her posing in a scenic locale in the French Riviera town. Fans love every bit of it.

On Friday, Deepika took to the photo and video sharing app to share her stunning get-up for the Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor, who is married to Ranveer Singh, tagged Louis Vitton and Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, in her post. She teamed the ensemble with jewels from Cartier, and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled her. Her post garnered more than a lakh likes and comments. Scroll ahead to see it. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival jury dinner in sleeveless Louis Vuitton mini dress and boots: Pics, videos)

Deepika's custom LV silk gown comes in a bright crimson shade. It features barely-there spaghetti straps to hold the dress together, a plunging V neckline on the front and a deep back, cinched detail on the torso, an additional layer on top of the structured skirt defining her silhouette, and a short train attached to the ensemble.

Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival. (AP)

Deepika wore the gown with minimal accessories, including a Cartier diamond necklace and matching stilettos. She tied her tresses in a messy ponytail with teased ends. And for the glam, Deepika chose subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, bold red lip shade, glowing skin, sharp contouring, well-defined brows and blushed cheeks.

French actor and President of the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Vincent Lindon arrives with jury member Deepika Padukone for the screening of "Armageddon Time". (AFP)

Meanwhile, Deepika is part of the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival with other members, including Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca. Additionally, French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes. The festival is scheduled to run till May 26 in the French Riviera town.