Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Film Festival Jury: A look at all her best red carpet appearances

Actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of the main jury at the Cannes Film Festival on April 26. The official Twitter account of Festival De Cannes shared the news on their official Twitter handle, as they announced French actor Vincent Lindon as the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes along with the eight jury members. Apart from Deepika, the jury will include Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca. The festival will run from May 17 to 26 at the French Riviera.

After the news made it online, Deepika's fans were delighted with the announcement and celebrated her inclusion in the prestigious Festival De Cannes jury. The star has made several appearances on the Cannes red carpet, and each look has created quite the buzz online. From the Giambattista Valli neon green moment to the fuchsia pink Ashi Studio gown, here's a look at all of Deepika's best fashion moments at the Cannes film Festival. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in shimmering saree attends TIME100 Impact Awards with Ranveer)

The Giambattista Valli Green Gown

Deepika Padukone in a Giambattista Valli gown.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Perhaps one of the most memorable looks of Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival has to be the Giambattista Valli gown. The star attended the premiere of Pain and Glory in an ostentatious lime green tulle tiered ensemble from Giambattista Valli featuring a long train, OTT ruffles, a high-low hem, and a bow on the neckline. She accessorised it with a rose gold floral headwrap and her killer smile.

The Ashi Studio Fuchsia Pink Gown

Deepika Padukone stuns in an Ashi Studio look at Cannes.(Pinterest)

Another alluring look of Deepika was this Ashi Studio dress from their Spring/Summer '18 collection. Even Beyonce later wore the same ensemble to attend an event. Deepika served a larger-than-life moment in the dress which was all about high octane drama with XXL power shoulders and ruffles. Emerald drop earrings and bold make-up rounded up the look.

The Zuhair Murad Dress

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad gown.(Pinterest)

In 2018, Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes red carpet wearing dreamy ivory laced Zuhair Murad creation. Her gown featured an impressive embroidered cape and a delicate fishtail silhouette with a sheer bodycon overlay. The simple glam and diamond jewellery lent a fairytale-like feel to this glamorous moment.

The Dundas Monochrome Look

Deepika walked the red carpet in 2019 in another stunning look created by Peter Dundas. She attended the Rocketman premiere in a black and white Dundas dress featuring a long train, an exaggerated black bow on the front, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side and OTT puffed shoulders. Her high ponytail and winged eyeliner made the look even more dramatic.

The Victoria Hayes Pantsuit

[cannes 2018] deepika padukone in a purple victoria hayes suit pic.twitter.com/PLsAXsZMBB — best of deepika padukone (@badpostsdeepika) May 15, 2019

Deepika Padukone turned boss babe during the 2018 edition of the Cannes Film Festival press day. The star went shirtless in a stunning Victoria Hayes purple powersuit that flaunted her enviable frame and long legs. Her look featured a tailored blazer and flared pants teamed with gold jewellery, her signature hairdo and bold make-up.

The Sheer Marchesa Moment

Deepika Padukone walks at Cannes in a sheer tulle gown.(Pinterest)

Another killer look slayed by Deepika at the 2017 Cannes Festival featured her in this sheer tulle Marchesa gown. The one-shoulder marsala-hued ensemble featured an embellished bodice and a figure-hugging silhouette. The see-through layers added a hint of sexy to the otherwise whimsical dress.

The Ethereal Goddess Look in Alberta Ferretti

Deepika Padukone takes over the French Riviera in an Alberta Ferretti gown. (Pinterest)

The last and one of our favourite looks of Deepika on this list is the silver Alberta Ferretti dress she wore to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The star turned up the glam quotient in the silver ensemble featuring a plunging neckline and a flowy skirt. Gold oversized hoops, casually tousled hair and bright red lips rounded it off.

Which look of Deepika Padukone from Cannes is your favourite?