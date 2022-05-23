Deepika Padukone embraces the hottest summer print in Louis Vuitton co-ord ensemble at the Cannes 2022: See pics

Polka dots have been the hottest summer print for ages. This playful and trendy pattern is part of all our wardrobes and can be included in any ensemble, from sarees to pantsuits to summer dresses. And recently, the polka dots got another approval from Cannes Film Festival jury member Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood actor dropped pictures from a recent photoshoot she did during the ongoing Festival de Cannes on Instagram and embraced the pattern with her undeniable elegance.

On Sunday, Deepika shared pictures from a new photoshoot with her Instagram family. The star's polka dot printed ensemble is from the shelves of the luxury label Louis Vuitton by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. The photos showed Deepika flaunting her pretty smile while posing for the camera. Scroll ahead to check out the post. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone opens on her love for yoga, calls the hip-opener pose Malasana her favourite: Read more inside)

Deepika's outfit comes in a green shade adorned with a white polka dot print. It features a crop top with a round neckline carrying a chain-link embellishment and contrast black piping, droopy half sleeves with frilled ends and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Deepika tucked her top inside a pair of coordinated high-waisted pants adorned with white piping on the side and a matching embellished fabric belt to cinch at the waist. The straight fitted pants rounded off the look, which the Gehraiyaan actor accessorised with pointed white killer high heels, metal hoop earrings, a watch and a sleek gold bracelet.

In the end, Deepika chose a centre-parted messy ponytail, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and defined eyebrows to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently became the first Indian to be signed on as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. The actor even donned several Louis Vuitton outfits during the Festival de Cannes, from a quirky printed shirt and skirt sets to red-carpet-ready gowns. Here's a look at some of our favourite ensembles.

Deepika is also a part of the eight-member competition jury of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.