Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: ‘I don't think I was ever chasing fame; I am always chasing excellence in whatever I…’

Kriti Sanon is a popular Indian actor who made her mark in the Hindi film industry through her remarkable performance across genres. Known for her female-led movies, Mimi, Cocktail 2, and more, Kriti Sanon opens up about her instinct-led choices in an interview with Harper Bazaar India on December 30, 2025.

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Born on July 27, 1990, Kriti Sanon said, “I don't think I was ever chasing fame; I am always chasing excellence in whatever I do.” Commemorating the occasion, let’s decode what her words meant and how relevant they are in today’s context.