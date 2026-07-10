Delhi HC upholds Rajpal Yadav's conviction in cheque bounce case, cuts jail term to 3 months
The Delhi High Court has upheld Rajpal Yadav's conviction in a cheque bounce case, while reducing his jail sentence.
The Delhi high court has upheld Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction in a cheque bounce case, while reducing his jail sentence from six months to three months.
A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma declined Yadav's plea seeking the benefit of probation under the Probation of Offenders Act. The court observed that the actor was not entitled to such relief in view of his conduct during the proceedings.
According to the court, Yadav had given multiple undertakings assuring payment of the amount involved in the case but failed to honour them despite being granted repeated opportunities.
While refusing to interfere with the conviction, the high court partly modified the trial court's order on sentencing. It reduced the actor's imprisonment term from six months to three months.
Court, however, kept the operation of its verdict on hold for 2 months, to enable the actor to appeal before a higher court.
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