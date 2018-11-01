Nana Patekar replaced by Rana Daggubati in Housefull 4 after sexual harassment allegations

Actor Rana Daggubati has reportedly replaced actor Nana Patekar in Housefull 4 after the latter was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta. Patekar had stepped down from his role after the accusations were made against him.

The Baahubali actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror saying, “It is always good to find work outside of Hyderabad, get to learn so much and do so many new things. I’ve never been part of a genre like Housefull and it’s always exciting to work with different genres. Working with Akshay Kumar again (after Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 action-spy thriller Baby), Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji is something I am really looking forward to.”

Sajid Khan also stepped down from as the director of the film after he, too, was accused of sexual harassment by four women. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will play the lead roles in the multi-starrer slapstick comedy. According to the same report, Rana will be joining the cast of Housefull 4 in Mumbai next week. He is reportedly playing the role of a ghazal singer in the film

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 19:53 IST