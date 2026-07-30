Delhi BJP protests against Punjab education minister, demands his resignation over 'paper leaks'

The Delhi BJP on Thursday staged a protest at the AAP office near Mandi House here, demanding the resignation of the Punjab education minister over alleged exam paper leaks in the state. The BJP protesters, including several party MPs, MLAs and state office bearers, alleged that papers of six exams were leaked, impacting the future of 30 lakh students in the state. (ANI)

The protesters, led by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, gathered near AAP headquarters at Ferozshah Road and demanded the resignation of Education minister Harjot Singh Bains and other ministers, alleging six exam paper leaks under the four-and-a-half-year-old government in the state.

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AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal recently claimed that no paper leaks happened in Punjab in the past years under the party government. He, however, said that some students in an exam at two centres tried to use digital pens for cheating but were immediately caught and the paper was not leaked.

The BJP protesters, including several party MPs, MLAs and state office bearers, alleged that papers of six exams were leaked, impacting the future of 30 lakh students in the state.

The AAP had supported the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held at Jantar Mantar here, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak.