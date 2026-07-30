Kusha Kapila’s co-founder reveals he quit ₹3 crore job to travel the world: ‘One day I just left’

The co-founder of actor Kusha Kapila’s shapewear brand Underneat has revealed that he once quit his high-paying job to travel the world. Vimarsh Razdan said that the year he spent travelling changed his perspective on work-life balance. Vimarsh Razdan is the co-founder and CEO of Underneat, a shapewear brand started by actor Kusha Kapila.

In a LinkedIn post shared this morning, Razdan revealed that he used to work 18 to 20 hours a day at a job that paid him ₹3 crore per annum. However, he chose to walk away from that impressive paycheck in a decision that many questioned.

‘I went home only to sleep’ “I left a ₹3 crore CTC job and travelled the whole world for one year,” Razdan revealed in his LinkedIn post.

The co-founder and CEO of Underneat said that the decision to quit came after 13 years of hard work. In fact, he would often work between 18 to 20 hours at his demanding job, often going home only to sleep for a bit.

“For 13 years of my life, I only went home to sleep. I used to work 18-20-hour days, and it became normal for me,” he wrote on LinkedIn. And then, one fine day, he decided to quit.

(Also read: Indian techie quits 30 LPA job to pursue travel passion after ‘losing interest in climbing corporate ladder’)

Razdan said that some people called him “crazy” for quitting his ₹3 crore job. “Then one day I just... left. Took a year and travelled to Iceland, Croatia, Paris, and every corner I could find,” he revealed.

The year he spent travelling across Europe changed his perspective on work and life.