₹1.20 crore for testicles: How an Instagram reel led to teen boy's murder in Bhopal
The probe revealed that the plan emerged from an Instagram reel. The accused claimed that the testicles could be sold for about ₹1.20 crore, police said.
A teenage boy who sold pens was allegedly killed after being offered ₹100 to accompany the accused to an isolated spot, where he was murdered, and his private parts were removed as part of a plan to sell them for money in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said on Monday.
Police have identified the two accused as Aamir Qureshi (18) and Zoheb Khan (20). The probe found that Zoheb, who is a second-year BBA student, came up with the plan and told the others that they could make a large amount of money by selling human body parts, news agency ANI reported.
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An Instagram reel and ₹1.20 crore claim: What probe revealed
The investigation revealed that the plan emerged from an Instagram reel. Police said that Zoheb persuaded the others that the testicles of a teenage boy could be sold for about ₹1.20 crore, NDTV reported.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Zone 3) Ayush Gupta said Zoheb had seen a reel on Instagram before allegedly sharing a video with the others. He claimed that the private parts of a boy aged around 15-16 could bring in ₹1.20 crore.
Zoheb allegedly presented himself as a doctor, which may have made the others believe what he was saying, investigators reportedly said.
Police said their investigation has not found any medical evidence to support the claim. They have also not found evidence of an organised market dealing in human organs that could have been connected to the alleged plan.
Victim was lured with ₹100
The boy was selling pens at Iqbal Maidan when the accused approached him. They reportedly told him they were going to sort out a fight and asked him to come along. They also allegedly promised him ₹100.
More people from the group joined them as they moved towards the location. Police said Zoheb remained on the phone with them and gave directions during the operation.
When the group reached a secluded place, the boy was attacked from behind. Police said the accused overpowered him and repeatedly attacked him with a knife and a blade, the report said.
Following the murder, the group called Zoheb. Police said he then instructed them on how to remove the body part.
The accused allegedly kept it for several days while trying to find a buyer. After failing to sell it, they eventually disposed of it, the police officer said.
The knife allegedly used during the murder has also been recovered, police said. The body was found near Dhobighat at Chhota Talab under Shyamla Hills police station limits on August 10.
Five held in murder case
Police said two adults have been arrested and three minors have been detained in connection with the murder. “Four of them allegedly carried out the murder, while the fifth person was guiding them. These five people have currently been named as accused in the case,” Gupta said.
He added, “The entire conspiracy that has emerged so far was allegedly devised by Zoheb. He told them that they could get money for the body part in the market, following which these people allegedly killed the victim.”
Mother helped police identify victim
Police initially struggled to establish the identity of the deceased boy. His mother later helped confirm his identity through a tattoo on his hand.
“As the police had informed the public through the media and other platforms that the deceased had a tattoo on his hand, she identified the body,” DCP Gupta said.
With inputs from agencies
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