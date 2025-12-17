Kusha Kapila celebrates 'miracle' as her shapewear brand Underneat secures $6 million in funding

Scaling new heights

The Gurgaon-based startup, co-founded by Kusha and Vimarsh Razdan, has seen an impressive trajectory since its launch in April 2025. According to a company statement, Underneat has reportedly already crossed an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of ₹150 crore, signalling a huge demand for size-inclusive and functional shapewear in the Indian market.

With this latest infusion, the company’s total funding to date stands at $7 million, PTI reported. Management plans to utilise the capital to expand operational capacity to meet growing demand, enhance distribution networks across tier-1 and tier-2 Indian cities, and broaden the product line, which currently includes bras, bodysuits, and bodycon dresses.

'A miracle, miracle'

In an emotional and humorous Instagram video posted on December 16, Kusha shared the news with her followers. Reflecting on the brand’s journey, she revealed that Underneat has already served over 200,000 customers (or 'baddies', as she calls them) and engaged with over 600,000 women for product feedback.

Kusha said in Hindi: “Underneat won the hearts of so many 'baddies' this year through honest storytelling. You guys hit us so hard with feedback... you judged, we listened. Seeing Vimarsh and my fire, Fireside Ventures came and gave us something... bro, it was a miracle. Miracle, miracle!”

She also highlighted the creative freedom she has enjoyed as a founder, noting that she has been able to design her own campaigns. “I am so happy today... I had an idea, then I found the best partners, and then I found the best customers and audience,” she added.

Kusha highlighted how by focusing on 'honest storytelling' and addressing specific pain points — such as what to wear under high-necked dresses — her brand has successfully converted her digital following into a loyal customer base.