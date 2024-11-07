Kusha Kapila swears by a DIY rice pack and claims it can address all skin concerns. Does it actually work?

One of the top beauty trends flooding our social media feeds is using rice water and masks as DIY skin and hair treatments. In a new video on Instagram, actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila spoke about using rice in her skincare routine and how it has been a staple in beauty rituals in Asian countries for centuries for healthier skin and longer hair. Also read | Kusha Kapila reveals 'disgusting thing that worked' for her acne Kusha Kapila made a case for rice face packs in a new video. (Instagram/Kusha Kapila and Pexels)

Before we discuss the science behind the centuries-old popular skincare and haircare ingredient, let's find out what Kusha said about using a rice pack on her acne-prone skin. A rice pack is exactly what it sounds like: a face pack made using uncooked soaked rice and water.

Kusha Kapila lists benefits of using rice on skin, hair

In the video, she says in Hindi in her signature funny and relatable style, "In 2024, I learnt one thing: rice is not for eating. If we look at our South Korean brothers and sisters, we can see how rice is used everywhere — from their facewash and toner to their moisturiser and serum. In China, people use boiled rice water and apply it to their hair for growth."

Kusha added that if she has learnt one thing after watching beauty videos on Instagram, then it is: "Soak rice and make a paste of this with water and apply it anywhere on your skin and hair, whether you have acne or hair issues." She wrote in her caption, "Chawal (rice) for world domination... my face mask courtesy of chawal."

Sure, rice can be easily used for your very own DIY skin or hair treatment or found as an ingredient in skincare and haircare products. But does it actually work?

Using rice in your skincare routine can have benefits, according to various studies. (File Photo)

What does science say about using rice in skincare

While there needs to be a lot more research done to prove that rice actually makes the skin and hair healthier, a 2023 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that rice bran oil has antioxidant properties that can protect the skin from oxidative stress and delay signs of ageing.

A 2024 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that red rice fermented by Aspergillus oryzae has anti-aging, antioxidation, moisturising, repairing, and whitening properties.

Meanwhile, a 2018 study published by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute also found that rice water may reduce or slow skin ageing by reducing the activity of elastase, an enzyme involved in skin ageing. It suggested rice water may have the potential to reduce the formation of wrinkles and lines on the skin.

Interestingly, a small 2018 study with 12 participants by Research Institute for Medicines, Faculty of Pharmacy, Universidade de Lisboa tested a rice water gel on the skin for 28 days, and found found that the rice had the same antioxidant activity as ascorbic acid, or vitamin C.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.