Kusha Kapila reveals 'disgusting thing that worked' for her acne: Does it work?

Adult acne is real and social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila was recently seen vouching for it in an interview with Mira Rajput. She revealed she dealt with it for the first time after turning 29 and it was not genetic as both her parents have a very good skin. Kusha Kapila reveals 'disgusting thing that worked' for her skin: 'Enema completely cleared up my face'. Does it work? (Photo by Twitter)

Talking about a 'disgusting thing that worked' for her skin, Kusha credited enema, as it had worked for her after she got it done twice and it “completely cleared up my face”. Enema is a type of skincare technique where the liquid is introduced to the rectum and the primary goal of this procedure is to stimulate your bowel movement which can be beneficial in enhancing your skin.

Kusha Kapila’s Shocking Acne Solution:

Kusha Kapila revealed, “A lot of my acne is gut issues and enema really helped me. I did it twice as I didn't really wanna go back again because it's a whole process but it really helped me.” Does it really work for all?

We got an expert on board to sort our skincare woes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai, shared, “These days, people go above and beyond when it comes to resolving their acne problems. This can include trying countless hacks, trends, advice and suggestions they may see online. Trying millions of new hacks and DIYs does more harm to your acne than benefit.”

She explained, “Even after continuous efforts they may not receive any satisfactory results or reduced acne on their face. What they may fail to notice is various factors can contribute to acne-related problems. This can include factors like hormonal imbalance, poor dietary choices, taking too much stress, using skincare products that contain active or harsh ingredients, genetic makeup, medication, excessive oil production and clogged pores. Environmental factors like increased humidity and pollution can severely affect your skin and lead to a range of skin problems including acne. Individuals may opt for crazy treatment options to clear their acne like laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, micro-needling, derma fillers, photodynamic therapy (PDT) and acne-scaring treatment. These treatments may work for some but might do the exact opposite for others while triggering their acne.”

Could Enemas Be the Secret to Clear Skin?

About enema, Dr Rinky Kapoor cautioned, “Solely relying on an enema or one particular treatment option may not be effective in treating acne. Instead, individuals should opt for reliable and safer options like lifestyle modification. Your lifestyle choices have a major influence on your skin. So if you want clear skin and no acne then make sure that you are eating a clean and healthy diet that rarely contains excessive oil, sugar or sodium.”

She advised, “Keep yourself physically active by regularly engaging in exercises and physical activities like yoga, meditation running, or hitting the gym for flawless skin. Ensure that you are well-hydrated throughout the day by drinking enough fluid. Consider consulting a dermatologist for more effective solutions to treat acne-related skin problems. He/she might assess your skin and try to find the root cause of your ace. They may also prescribe various skincare products that can be effectively helpful in reducing the visibility of your acne. Always consult a doctor before trying new hacks or experimenting with your skin to ensure your safety. They may help you weigh the potential benefits and side effects of those to make better decisions.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.