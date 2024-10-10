Millions of people worldwide suffer from the common skin conditions like acne and acne scars, which usually flare up during adolescence but frequently persist into adulthood. Acne has many different reasons, from genetics and hormonal changes to dietary and lifestyle choices but while various facial treatments are attempted, the skin either becomes worse or stays the same. Kusha Kapila's secret to acne-free skin: Simple diet and lifestyle hacks that worked (Photo by Twitter)

In a recent interview with Mira Rajput, social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila suggested a few beauty recommendations and some lifestyle adjustments, like strength training, food changes and easy at-home cures that helped her clear her skin from inside out. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, Visiting Consultant - Dermatology at Sakra World Hospital, recommended how to do it -

1. One way to control acne is by diet - "No Sugar, No Milk"

It is evident in our skin when our gut is in good health. Reduced sugar, therefore, has numerous health benefits for the body despite being considered harmful. An increase in sebum production, the oily material that clogs pores and causes acne, can be caused by an excess of sugar in the diet, which can escalate insulin levels. Inflammation is another effect of refined sugar and it exacerbates acne. Sugary foods and drinks should be cut back on or avoided as they can aid with weight loss, acne breakout prevention and general skin clarity.

Dairy products, particularly milk, are associated with breakouts of acne in many people. Hormones included in milk can increase sebum production and worsen acne, especially in people with sensitive skin. Almond or oat milk are plant-based substitutes for milk that can help lessen acne.

2. Ice Dunks for Clear Skin

You can tighten pores and lessen skin irritation by submerging your face in ice-cold water for ten to fifteen seconds at a time. The chilly temperature relieves redness, calms aggressive acne, and soothes irritated skin. However, bear in mind that using it excessively can cause dry skin.

Thermogenesis is another term for dipping your face in ice water but ice treatment is not a new concept; it has been used for thousands of years. The procedure includes briefly exposing your skin to freezing temperatures, which is said to offer several skin advantages.(Photo by Twitter/summahhluvin)

3. Prebiotics and fibre from onions help to maintain intestinal health

Onions' fructooligosaccharides function as prebiotics by nourishing good bacteria in the large intestine and assisting in the synthesis of short-chain fatty acids, which fortify the gut lining. In addition to their low glycaemic index, onions can help control blood sugar, promote healthy hair growth and prevent hair loss, protect bones with quercetin, rejuvenate skin and lessen acne, lower cholesterol because of the compound alliinase, which lowers the risk of heart disease.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.