Indian woman in Sweden busts ‘biggest myth’ about living in Europe: ‘Moving here doesn’t make you rich’
An Indian woman living in Sweden explains why moving to Europe does not automatically mean becoming rich.
An Indian woman living in Sweden has challenged a common perception about life in Europe, saying that higher salaries and picturesque travel photos do not necessarily translate into being wealthy. In a video shared on Instagram, she explained that the cost of living, taxes and everyday expenses often remain invisible behind the seemingly glamorous life people see on social media.
‘People think we become rich the moment we land here’
The woman, identified as Jyoti, described what she called “the biggest misunderstanding about living in Europe”.
“The biggest misunderstanding about living in Europe. People think we become rich the moment we land here. They see one travel photo and think, ‘Wow, you're enjoying life, you must be earning so much.’ But what they don't see is the reality behind the picture,” she said.
Jyoti pointed out that people often compare European salaries with those in India without taking into account the significantly different expenses.
(Also read: 'No cubicles, free snacks, massage chairs': Indian man in Sweden reveals what makes European offices different)
“People compare our salary with salaries in India, but they don't compare our expenses. Here we have rent, high taxes, groceries, transport, insurance, and many other monthly costs. That one travel photo doesn't mean we have unlimited money,” she added.
She further explained that even travelling around Europe requires careful financial planning. “Most of us save for one or two months before planning a trip. Yes, travelling within Europe can sometimes be more affordable than other international trips, but it still needs planning and budgeting.”
According to Jyoti, visiting India can require even more preparation because of expensive flight tickets. “And when we plan our yearly trip to India, many of us need to save for several months because flight tickets are really expensive.”
‘There is always a story behind that picture’
Summing up her experience, Jyoti said moving abroad had taught her financial discipline rather than automatically making her wealthy.
“So no, moving to Europe doesn't automatically make you rich. It teaches you how to manage money, plan your goals, and appreciate every experience you work hard for. So the next time you see someone's Europe travel photos, remember there is always a story behind that picture.”
The video was shared with a caption that read: “Europe looks rich on Instagram… but real life is very different. Behind the travel photos and nice lifestyle are rent, taxes, groceries, transport, insurance, and endless bills. A higher European salary doesn’t automatically mean a richer life. It’s not just about how much you earn; it’s about how much you keep and the life you get in return. And remember: you’re seeing their highlights, not their bank statement.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post has received limited reactions so far, with several users agreeing with her perspective. One person wrote, “So true,” while another commented, “This is the real picture.” A third said, “Salary alone means nothing,” and another added, “Every country has its struggles.”
(Also read: Indian woman in Sweden shares 'realistic monthly budget', says expenses for a single person can touch ₹2.5 lakh)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More