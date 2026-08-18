Indian woman in Sweden busts ‘biggest myth’ about living in Europe: ‘Moving here doesn’t make you rich’

An Indian woman living in Sweden has challenged a common perception about life in Europe, saying that higher salaries and picturesque travel photos do not necessarily translate into being wealthy. In a video shared on Instagram, she explained that the cost of living, taxes and everyday expenses often remain invisible behind the seemingly glamorous life people see on social media. An Indian woman living in Sweden explains how rent, taxes and bills challenge the idea of a rich life in Europe. (Instagram/jyotiinsweden)

‘People think we become rich the moment we land here’ The woman, identified as Jyoti, described what she called “the biggest misunderstanding about living in Europe”.

“The biggest misunderstanding about living in Europe. People think we become rich the moment we land here. They see one travel photo and think, ‘Wow, you're enjoying life, you must be earning so much.’ But what they don't see is the reality behind the picture,” she said.

Jyoti pointed out that people often compare European salaries with those in India without taking into account the significantly different expenses.

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“People compare our salary with salaries in India, but they don't compare our expenses. Here we have rent, high taxes, groceries, transport, insurance, and many other monthly costs. That one travel photo doesn't mean we have unlimited money,” she added.

She further explained that even travelling around Europe requires careful financial planning. “Most of us save for one or two months before planning a trip. Yes, travelling within Europe can sometimes be more affordable than other international trips, but it still needs planning and budgeting.”

According to Jyoti, visiting India can require even more preparation because of expensive flight tickets. “And when we plan our yearly trip to India, many of us need to save for several months because flight tickets are really expensive.”

‘There is always a story behind that picture’ Summing up her experience, Jyoti said moving abroad had taught her financial discipline rather than automatically making her wealthy.

“So no, moving to Europe doesn't automatically make you rich. It teaches you how to manage money, plan your goals, and appreciate every experience you work hard for. So the next time you see someone's Europe travel photos, remember there is always a story behind that picture.”

The video was shared with a caption that read: “Europe looks rich on Instagram… but real life is very different. Behind the travel photos and nice lifestyle are rent, taxes, groceries, transport, insurance, and endless bills. A higher European salary doesn’t automatically mean a richer life. It’s not just about how much you earn; it’s about how much you keep and the life you get in return. And remember: you’re seeing their highlights, not their bank statement.”

Watch the clip here: