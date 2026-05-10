'No cubicles, free snacks, massage chairs': Indian man in Sweden reveals what makes European offices different

An Indian man living in Sweden has shared a glimpse of a corporate office in Europe, highlighting how the workplace environment there feels very different from the traditional office setups commonly seen in India. An Indian man said European offices offered better comfort and work life balance. (Instagram/sankethbanik)

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The man, identified as Sanketh Banik, posted a video on Instagram in which he walked viewers through the office space and pointed out several features that stood out to him. From bean bags and stylish chairs to open seating areas, snacks, games and massage chairs, the video offered a look at a workplace designed to feel more relaxed and employee friendly.

In the video, Banik said, “I am an environmental consultant and I have recently come to Sweden, Europe. Today I am going to show you how European offices are very different from our Indian offices. Like all offices, there are desks and chairs for employees here, but the environment here is such that you won't even feel like you're in an office.”

‘Work life balance is actually a thing’ Explaining how the setup differs from typical cubicle based spaces, he added, “That is, the setup of their offices is not like cubicles at all. Here in the office, they have kept bean bags and stylish and cool table chairs, so that hardcore office feeling never comes.”

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He further showed seating arrangements on stairs where employees could sit and work. Banik said, “And especially here, stairs are made where people sit and work, and if they feel like it, they can also work outside.”

The video also showed several employee benefits inside the office. “And you will get free unlimited candies like this, which anyone can take as much as they want. And you also get Swedish style snacks here every day in the evening. And if you are more stressed, you can also find massage chairs and many games here. So this is how Europe's corporate offices are,” he said.

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Corporate offices in Europe are just so good. And work life balance is actually a thing over here.”

Watch the clip here: