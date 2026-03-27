Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours

An Indian tech professional working in Sweden has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a glimpse of her workplace culture. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Swati posted a video showing her office completely empty at 4.30 pm, offering a striking contrast to typical long working hours often seen in India. An Indian employee in Sweden highlighted flexible work hours as an empty office clip went viral. (Instagram/ekduniyaaisibhi)

In the clip, she walks through a quiet office space with no colleagues around, underlining how early the workday winds down in many European countries.

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‘It’s just 4.30 and no one is around’ While voiceovering the video, she explains how the focus in Sweden is not on hours spent at the desk but on the quality of work delivered. She is heard saying, “It's just 4:30 and see my office, no one is around. In Europe, it's all about work-life balance. You don't need to maintain office hours, just the thing that matters is the quality of work and how you deliver it. That's it. No need to work on weekends, no need to sit after 5. And just enjoy your time with your family, with your friends, or whatever hobbies you like to pursue.”

The text overlaid on the video reads, “Its just 4:30 pm and whole office is vacant”.

She further emphasised the lifestyle in her caption, writing, “Sweden is all about flexible working hours , work life balance, time for yourself, your hobbies, your family or whatever you like.”

Watch the clip here: