Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours
An Indian tech worker in Sweden showed an empty office at 4.30 pm, highlighting strong work-life balance.
An Indian tech professional working in Sweden has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a glimpse of her workplace culture. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Swati posted a video showing her office completely empty at 4.30 pm, offering a striking contrast to typical long working hours often seen in India.
In the clip, she walks through a quiet office space with no colleagues around, underlining how early the workday winds down in many European countries.
(Also read: IIT graduate in Tokyo compares Japan vs India work culture: 'I don't have to respond after work hours')
‘It’s just 4.30 and no one is around’
While voiceovering the video, she explains how the focus in Sweden is not on hours spent at the desk but on the quality of work delivered. She is heard saying, “It's just 4:30 and see my office, no one is around. In Europe, it's all about work-life balance. You don't need to maintain office hours, just the thing that matters is the quality of work and how you deliver it. That's it. No need to work on weekends, no need to sit after 5. And just enjoy your time with your family, with your friends, or whatever hobbies you like to pursue.”
The text overlaid on the video reads, “Its just 4:30 pm and whole office is vacant”.
She further emphasised the lifestyle in her caption, writing, “Sweden is all about flexible working hours , work life balance, time for yourself, your hobbies, your family or whatever you like.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The video has received several reactions, with many users comparing it to work culture in India. While some praised the approach, others expressed a sense of longing for similar conditions.
Reacting to the clip, one user commented, “This is so cool”, while another wrote, “In India its opposite”. A third user shared their aspiration, saying, “I also want this type of work culture in my office”, and another added, “This is so amazing”.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More