Doctor shares creative excuses people use to avoid paying consultation fee

A doctor has called out patients who try to avoid paying her consultation fee, highlighting the creative excuses some people use to get a consultation for free. Dr Prabhleen Kaur, who is based in the Chandigarh tricity, shared an Instagram video in which she recounted how one couple tried different excuses to meet her without paying the consultation fee. Dr Prabhleen Kaur urged people to pay the consultation fee. (Instagram/@dr.prabhleen.unfiltered)

A consultation fee is the amount a patient pays to meet a doctor for a medical evaluation and advice. It compensates the doctor for their time, expertise and professional services.

The couple’s excuses Dr Kaur urged people not to try getting out of paying the fee. She cited the example of one couple — referring to the wife as an “aunty” who entered her clinic and told her staff that she wanted to speak with the doctor regarding laser treatment.

“Ek aunty sair karte-karte humare clinic pahunchi. Bolti hain mujhe doctor saab se laser treatment ke liye baat karni hai,” she said.

The doctor’s staff told the woman that she could speak with her after paying the consultation fee. The woman refused to do so and left the clinic. A few moments later, she returned with her husband.

According to Dr Prabhleen Kaur, the husband then proceeded to try a different tactic. He told the staff at the clinic that he wanted to meet the doctor to inquire about her wellbeing.

“Husband aate hain aur bolte hain mujhe doctor ka haal-chaal poochna hai,” the doctor revealed.

When the clinic staff asked him whether he knew the doctor personally, the man answered in the negative. He was then told that he could meet the doctor after paying the consultation fee.