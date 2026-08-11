Will Lindsay Clancy take the stand? Can defendants choose not to testify? What we know
Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three kids, has not taken the stand yet, but she did communicate in several ways at her murder trial this week.
Lindsay Clancy’s trial is underway, with the Massachusetts mother’s vocal, physical and written messages offering key insights into her perspective. Lindsay, who is accused of killing her three children, has not taken the stand, but she did communicate in several ways at her murder trial this week, CNN reported.
Lindsay vocally answered the judge’s questions about a legal issue, which were her first audible words in the trial. She was seen sobbing and shaking during difficult testimony about the autopsy of her infant son. Most importantly, her diary entries about her parenting stresses and postpartum issues, which were read aloud in court, offered insights into her mental health at the time of the murders.
Will Lindsay Clancy take the stand?
It is unclear if Lindsay will take the stand in her ongoing murder trial. Defendants reportedly have a constitutional right to choose whether or not to testify. Decisions regarding a defendant taking the stand are typically finalized late in the trial, once the prosecution rests and the defense begins presenting its case.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy murder trial: 5 bombshell takeaways from second week testimony, 'Shut her up'
Paramedics recently described their attempts to revive the Clancy children and the nature of Lindsay’s injuries. Patrick Clancy, her former husband, took the stand the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health.
Lindsay is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. The proceedings in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom also included Lindsay’s physical injuries from her suicide attempt.
Also Read | Who is Susan Bertolo? Lindsay Clancy daughter's teacher breaks down in tears, offers disturbing details on 5-yr-old Cora
According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Mental health professionals who treated her in the months leading up to the crime testified about her reported despair and intrusive thoughts. Family members, on the other hand, described her behavior as increasingly withdrawn.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More