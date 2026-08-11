Live larvae, cockroach infestation: Why Blinkit, Reliance Retail facilities are under scanner

Investigation at the outlet found that the complained-about batch, which was manufactured on May 29 and was due to expire on August 29 – was not available at the outlet. However, a food sample was collected from another batch manufactured on July 20 and valid until October 20.

The violation was found at the Reliance Retail Ltd's outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district. The regulatory body said that it acted after receiving a complaint that live larvae were found in 'Laxmi Narayan' brand of packaged 'kaju katli' kept at the store, news agency PTI reported.

While live larvae were allegedly found in a popular sweet variety of the Reliance Retail outlet, severe food safety and hygeine violations were found at the Blinkit facility upon inspection.

A Reliance Retail outlet in Maharashtra's Buldhana and a Blinkit facility in Mumbai's Malad (West) came under scrutiny as the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stepped up its state-wide enforcement of food safety practices.

At least 54 boxes, weighing 11.340 kg and valued at ₹10,238 crore were seized from the available stock. The sample has been sent to an authorised food laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the laboratory report, it said, according to PTI.

FDA suspends Blinkit’s food licence Meanwhile, FDA suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, the corporate entity that operates the quick commerce brand Blinkit, after an inspection of its Malad (West) facility found extensive "cockroach infestation" and improper item storage on rusted racks.

Investigation by food safety officers revealed severe hygiene and food-safety violations, including large-scale cockroach infestation, improperly stored food, expired and tampered products and non-compliance with FIFO/FEFO (First-In, First-Out and First-Expired, First-Out) practices.

Food articles were found stashed on rusted racks, inadequate cleanliness was also found in the cold storage areas, with stocks of expired or spoiled packaged food.

The establishment's licence, bearing number 11524010000119, was suspended with immediate effect and until further orders under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and relevant regulations, according to the FDA, according to PTI.

The establishment has been barred from selling, distributing or conducting food business during the suspension period, added the statement.

Hand over expired goods to FDA: HC to Amazon Days after reprimanding the Maharashtra FDA for its drastic action against a warehouse of Amazon Retail India, the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the e-commerce giant to hand over all expired and perished goods from the Bhiwandi-based facility to the agency for scientific disposal.

A bench of acting chief justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Gautam Ankhad also directed FDA to file its affidavit in response to Amazon’s plea challenging its warehouse’s licence suspension by August 27.

Amazon Retail India moved the HC after the FDA took action against its warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane district, for allegedly sending expired food into the retail market instead of destroying it.

(With inputs from PTI)