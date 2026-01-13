IIT graduate in Tokyo compares Japan vs India work culture: 'I don't have to respond after work hours'

Introducing herself in the video, she said she is from India and currently works as a project manager at a company in Japan. When asked how she landed the role, she explained that it was through campus placements. On being asked about her educational background, she named IIT Hyderabad.

In a video shared on Instagram by user Tech Minds Japan, the woman, an alumna of IIT Hyderabad, spoke about her journey from India to Japan and what life is like as a project manager in Tokyo.

An Indian woman working in Japan has shared her experience of living and working in Tokyo , highlighting differences in work culture and monthly expenses.

(Also Read: 'They work from 9 am to 9 pm': Japanese boss in Bengaluru on his Indian employees)

Work culture in Japan Talking about work culture, the woman noted a stark contrast between India and Japan. She said that while her friends in India often attend work calls at odd hours, her experience in Japan has been different. “Here, I can just switch off my laptop and I need not respond after my work hours,” she said, adding that this clear separation between work and personal time is something she appreciates the most.

The conversation then turned to the cost of living in Tokyo. When asked how much is “enough” to live comfortably, she said that if someone is living alone and is open to sharing accommodation, around 150,000 yen per month (approximately Ra 85,000) should be sufficient. She also advised those planning to move to Japan to not carry too many expectations and instead focus on enjoying their time there.

(Also Read: Hindi-speaking Japanese woman impresses Bengaluru crowd by speaking Kannada. Video)

Social media reactions The video has since drawn mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with her views on work-life balance, others questioned the accuracy of her monthly expense estimate.

“150,000 yen is not enough for a single person, it barely covers day-to-day expenses and leaves no room for future savings. Sadly, it just about meets expenses end to end,” one user commented.