Hindi-speaking Japanese woman impresses Bengaluru crowd by speaking Kannada. Video

A video of a Hindi speaking Japanese woman attempting Kannada on stage in Bengaluru has struck a chord online, drawing praise for her effort to connect with the local audience in their language. A Japanese woman impressed a Bengaluru audience by greeting them in Kannada. (Instagram/mayojapan)

Taking to Instagram, Mayo shared a clip of herself addressing a crowd at an anime event in the city.

Greeting Bengaluru in its own language In the clip, Mayo begins with a cheerful “Namaskara Bengaluru”, prompting an enthusiastic “Namaskara” in response from the crowd. She then asks the audience how they are in Kannada, followed by a playful question about their favourite food. The crowd responds in unison with “masala dosa”, drawing laughter and cheers.

Keeping the interaction going, Mayo asks the audience how to say thank you in Kannada. After listening to their response, she repeats it herself, earning another round of applause for her effort and pronunciation.

Voiceover mixes Kannada and Hindi The video also includes a voiceover where Mayo reflects on her experience. She is heard saying that she needs more practice and more work in Kannada. Switching to Hindi, she adds, “Bengaluru me Anime event me shamil hokar acha laga”, expressing her happiness at being part of the event.

Take a look here at the video: