Hindi-speaking Japanese woman impresses Bengaluru crowd by speaking Kannada. Video
A Japanese woman won hearts in Bengaluru after speaking Kannada on stage at an anime event.
A video of a Hindi speaking Japanese woman attempting Kannada on stage in Bengaluru has struck a chord online, drawing praise for her effort to connect with the local audience in their language.
Taking to Instagram, Mayo shared a clip of herself addressing a crowd at an anime event in the city.
Greeting Bengaluru in its own language
In the clip, Mayo begins with a cheerful “Namaskara Bengaluru”, prompting an enthusiastic “Namaskara” in response from the crowd. She then asks the audience how they are in Kannada, followed by a playful question about their favourite food. The crowd responds in unison with “masala dosa”, drawing laughter and cheers.
Keeping the interaction going, Mayo asks the audience how to say thank you in Kannada. After listening to their response, she repeats it herself, earning another round of applause for her effort and pronunciation.
Voiceover mixes Kannada and Hindi
The video also includes a voiceover where Mayo reflects on her experience. She is heard saying that she needs more practice and more work in Kannada. Switching to Hindi, she adds, “Bengaluru me Anime event me shamil hokar acha laga”, expressing her happiness at being part of the event.
Take a look here at the video:
The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Hindi speaking Japani ladki tried speaking Kannada in Bengaluru. Today there was an Anime event @ota.tokyo in Bengaluru!!! Thank you for inviting me and yes!!! Dosa here was amazing.”
Internet reacts with warmth
The video quickly gathered reactions, with many viewers appreciating the effort to speak the local language.
In the comments, one user wrote, “Thank you for visiting Bengaluru,” while another said, “Your Kannada speaking skills are pro.” Others commented, “Wow, that’s so good,” and, “You are a multi talented woman.” Another user noted, “Wow, first Hindi and then Kannada, impressive,” while one more added, “So good to see this.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)