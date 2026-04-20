Indian woman reflects on 10 years in Sweden: ‘Everything costs so much more now’

An Indian woman living in Sweden has sparked a conversation online after sharing how life in the country has evolved over the past ten years. Taking to Instagram, Jyoti posted a video reflecting on rising expenses and changing priorities, offering a candid glimpse into her family’s journey abroad. An Indian woman shared how living costs in Sweden had increased, making life more about planning than spending. (Instagram/jyotiinsweden)

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In the video, she said, “Ten years ago, my husband and I came to Sweden and life felt manageable. Today, everything costs so much more. When we first arrived, I got my first job after a few months. Rent, groceries, and bills were easier to handle. We could save a little, go out occasionally, life felt simple, almost predictable.”

She went on to describe how the cost of living has steadily increased over the years. “But now, ten years later, costs have grown everywhere. Rent, groceries, electricity, everything is higher than before. With our daughter growing up, there are new expenses too. School activities, hobbies, extra classes, even small things add up quickly.”

From comfort to careful planning Jyoti added that even with two incomes, managing finances now requires more planning. “Even with both of us working, it feels more like careful planning than just spending freely. Looking back, it’s not just about rising prices, it’s about how we have adapted. Life ten years ago was simpler. Today, it’s richer in experiences, responsibilities, and memories, but also tighter in budget.”

Reflecting on her journey, she concluded, “Sweden has changed, we have changed. And while costs have gone up, so has our resilience. What once felt like challenges, now feel like home.”

The video was shared with a caption that echoed similar sentiments. “10 years in Sweden… and life tells a very different story today. When we first arrived, things felt simpler, rent was manageable, groceries were affordable, and we could still save a little while enjoying life,” she wrote, adding that rising housing, food, and electricity costs have made life more about planning than spending.

Watch the clip here: