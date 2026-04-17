US woman leaves Sweden after 8 years, cites job struggles, deportation fears: ‘I had enough’

A US woman has sparked conversation online after announcing her decision to leave Sweden following eight years in the country. Taking to LinkedIn, Amanda Herzog shared a detailed post explaining why she is returning to the United States, citing professional setbacks, immigration challenges and personal struggles. A US woman left Sweden after 8 years, citing job struggles, legal battles and deportation fears. (LinkedIn/Amanda Herzog )

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“In case you missed my big update yesterday, I'm leaving Sweden after 8 years. It's not as much as a secret as it once was that Sweden has changed a lot the last few years,” she wrote.

Herzog, who founded her company Intertalents In Sweden in 2020 to support foreign professionals, said her initiative was rooted in her own career struggles. While the business initially saw growth and success, she claimed the situation gradually worsened for many expatriates.

“People being unfairly deported, severely underpaid, bullied at work, laid off in huge numbers,” she said, adding that such cases became increasingly common through messages she received.

Personal battles and legal struggles Beyond professional concerns, Herzog revealed that her personal life was also impacted. She said she was laid off from her job and then denied unemployment benefits, leading to a prolonged legal battle.

“After I was laid off from my last job, I was wrongfully rejected unemployment benefits and have been fighting my case for over 3 years in court,” she wrote.

She also described receiving an accusatory letter from Swedish migration authorities. “I also received an accusatory letter from Migrationsverket saying I took advantage of the system,” she said, noting that the issue was eventually resolved but left her disillusioned.

“At that point, I had had enough,” Herzog added, explaining she could no longer encourage others to move to Sweden.

Plans ahead and mixed emotions Herzog said she is now returning to the United States to be with her family and explore the next phase of her life. “As for me, I am heading back to America to be with my family and return to my home country where I cannot be deported,” she wrote.

She also shared uncertainty about the future of her company, stating she is open to selling it, finding a co founder or integrating it into another organisation.

Despite her criticism, Herzog acknowledged the positive aspects of her time abroad. “Living abroad changed my life in ways I will always appreciate,” she said, adding that she now needs time to heal.

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