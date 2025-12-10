Indian techie in Sweden shows how fast government offices work compared to India: ‘No queue drama, no waiting’

An Indian tech professional living in Sweden for the past 4 years has shared his experience of how swiftly government offices operate in the country. An Indian techie compared Sweden’s smooth government services with India’s delays.(Instagram/deepak.bisht.stories)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Deepak Bisht posted a short clip describing how rarely he needs to visit such offices and how efficiently his work is completed whenever he does. He said that in four years he had to visit a government office only three to four times and each visit was completed in remarkably quick time.

Bisht mentioned he was heading to the visa office for biometrics and documented the entire sequence. He entered the office at 11:10 am and then showed his watch again at 11:21 am to highlight that his work was already done. He also remarked that Sweden has a far better and simpler address update system compared with India, adding that the difference becomes more visible when one has lived in both countries.

Take a look here at the clip:

‘No queue drama, no waiting’

In the caption of his post, Bisht explained the contrast he has observed. He wrote, "Moving countries teaches you many things… but nothing surprised me more than how smooth and respectful government work is in Sweden. In 4 years, I’ve barely visited a government office and whenever I did, I was attended exactly on time. No queue drama. No waiting. No extra rounds."

He added, "And then I compare it with India… Paperwork everywhere, self-attested documents, passport photos, PDFs from WhatsApp, and the never-ending struggle of updating address in bank accounts or even making an Aadhaar for my daughter. It’s crazy how two countries handle the same process so differently. Not complaining just sharing the contrast and my experience."

Online reactions

The clip has amassed several reactions from users who echoed similar sentiments. One user wrote, "We definitely do not value others time in India in government dealings. In most cases one would end up taking half or full day off from work to get something done." Another commented, "I swear, I was just cursing this system a moment ago, since we have been running around government offices for a small task for an entire week."

A third reaction read, "I completely agree with you brother" while another user said, “This is so true man.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)