Mumbai, Multiplex chain PVR INOX on Tuesday unveiled 'PVR INOX SMART Cinemas', a new exhibition format aimed at expanding its footprint in Tier III cities through a franchise-led model with Muzaffarpur in Bihar set to become its first destination. PVR INOX launches SMART Cinemas for Tier III cities, begins rollout from Muzaffarpur

The company said the new concept has been designed to bring the signature PVR INOX cinema experience to India's fast-growing smaller cities while adopting a capital-efficient Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated model.

The rollout comes as organised retail and consumer spending continue to grow beyond metropolitan centres, creating demand for premium entertainment in emerging urban markets, PVR INOX said in a statement.

According to the company, Muzaffarpur has been chosen as the launch city owing to its growing commercial importance, expanding retail landscape and rising demand for organised entertainment.

PVR INOX said it has already signed six more SMART Cinemas properties, which are expected to open over the next nine months, while discussions with developers in several other cities are underway.

Every PVR INOX SMART Cinemas property will feature 2K laser projection, 7.1 surround sound, curated food and beverage offerings, modern auditoriums and the company's standard operating practices, adapted for value-conscious, high-growth markets.

Managing Director Ajay Bijli said the new format marks the company's next phase of expansion.

"For nearly three decades, PVR INOX has transformed the way India experiences cinema. With PVR INOX SMART Cinemas, we are building on that legacy by creating a cinema concept designed for India's fastest-growing Tier III cities.

"Across the country, aspirations are rising, and audiences are seeking the same world-class experiences that have defined PVR INOX. Our vision is to make those experiences more accessible than ever before, beginning with Muzaffarpur and expanding to new markets in the years ahead."

Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said the FOCO model would enable the company to scale its presence while partnering with local developers and entrepreneurs.

"India's passion for cinema continues to grow, creating significant opportunities across the country's high-growth cities. PVR INOX SMART Cinemas combines a highly scalable, capital-efficient expansion model with the signature PVR INOX experience. It enables us to grow alongside our partners while bringing world-class cinema to more communities across India."

The company said the expansion is also expected to create direct employment opportunities, generate state and local tax revenues and strengthen organised entertainment infrastructure in the markets where the new cinemas are launched.

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