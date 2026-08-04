JNU UG 2026 first merit list released for BA, B.Sc at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, direct link to check
JNU UG 2026 first merit list has been released for BA, B.Sc. Candidates who have applied for admission round can check the merit list at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Jawaharlal Nehru University has released JNU UG 2026 first merit list. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the results through the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of first list from August 3 to August 5, 2026.
Direct link to check JNU UG 2026 first merit list
JNU UG 2026 first merit list: How to check
To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
2. Click on JNU UG 2026 first merit list link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The second merit list and supernumerary seat for admissions will be out on August 12, 2026. Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the second list and supernumerary seats from August 12 to August 14, 2026.
The physical verification of admissions/registrations will be held from August 17 to August 20, 2026. The final call for the expression of willingness is from August 26 to August 28, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNU.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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