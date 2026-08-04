5 signs your kitchen chimney might not be working, from sticky cabinets to food odours

A chimney's job is to suck up cooking fumes, grease particles and food odours as you cook. It sits right above the stove and silently draws in the smoke rising from the pan. However, with everyday use, grime may clog its filters and affect its suction power. So, how can you tell whether your chimney needs cleaning, servicing or replacement?

Rupali Singh, head of marketing at KAFF Appliances, shared five telltale signs that your chimney is no longer functioning efficiently, along with the possible reasons behind them and what you can do to address the problem.



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“A chimney needs optimal maintenance to deliver its peak performance. Oftentimes, the accumulation of greasy materials and oils from everyday cooking starts to clog its filters, which diminishes its extraction efficiency long before any physical signs become apparent," she noted.