Hyderabad, Over 25,000 kgs of hazardous, chemical-laced spices were seized by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team during raids on spice trading and processing establishments here, leading to the arrest of three people, police said on Tuesday. 25 tonnes of spices containing chemicals, hazardous substances seized in Hyd; 3 held

Based on credible information from the public, enforcement teams inspected 13 business establishments and independent business locations which were engaged in the procurement, processing, and wholesale or retail trading of spices and also "indulging" in certain offences affecting human health, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters.

The comprehensive inspections uncovered not only alarming non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with improper labelling practices and deceptive processing techniques, but also certain dangerous acts involving the use of highly hazardous, poisonous substances in the spices, he said.

"A total of 25 tonnes of various spices found containing certain dangerous chemicals and hazardous substances were seized during the raids. Consequently, three criminal cases were registered and three individuals responsible for the same have been arrested till now in connection with this," Sajjanar said.

Officials identified the widespread use of synthetic harmful chemicals in food and also colours, including Bush Synthetic Orange Red and Green Food Colours, alongside poisonous substances such as cloth dyes, industrial-grade permanent colours, shining powder , and rice bran oil, he said.

In one manufacturing facility, low-quality and rejected mustard stocks were being adulterated by mixing fabric dye, talcum powder, and oil to artificially enhance the product's gloss, weight, and overall volume, he said.

In other units, spices such as cloves and shahjeera were found coated with synthetic colours to give them a bright and premium visual appearance before sale, while permanent industrial dyes were being used to adulterate shahjeera, ajwain, and several other essential spices.

Strict regulatory and legal proceedings are being initiated against the violating business owners under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, alongside attempt to commit culpable homicide under the BNS Act has been invoked, the Commissioner said.

The enforcement drives will continue to dismantle adulteration networks and ensure that only safe, unadulterated food products reach consumers, he said.

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team , since its establishment in March this year, in coordination with officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , Food Safety conducted 659 raids, registered 202 FIRs, and seized nearly 246 tonnes of adulterated food, police said.

Furthermore, officials confiscated over 12 tonnes of rotten chicken and mutton, along with 60 tonnes of foul-smelling chicken waste stored in unhygienic conditions intended for hotel supply.

In addition, raids on 16 centers artificially ripening fruits with hazardous chemicals led to the seizure of 25.8 tonnes of fruits, 9.2 tonnes of adulterated pickles, and 3.8 tonnes of adulterated tea powder, police added.

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