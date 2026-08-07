Indian man in US says ‘little things’ make it hard to move back: ‘Quality of life is worth more than anything else’

For many Indians living abroad, the decision to stay overseas may not always come down to higher salaries or better career opportunities. An Indian man living in the US has shared how seemingly ordinary aspects of everyday life, from neighbourhood parks to recreational facilities, can make it difficult for people to consider moving back after getting used to a certain quality of life. An Indian man in the US showed parks and sports facilities that had made life abroad difficult to leave behind. (Instagram/ruu_pesh )

(Also read: ‘Ma-baap se 2 saal se nahi mila’: Bihar man shares reality of building startup in US)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Rupesh Pandey, shared a video offering a glimpse of the peaceful surroundings and recreational spaces located just minutes away from his home.

“Look, there are so many good places just a five-minute walk from my house where I can come and sit all day long, and I won't get bored. Look at this,” Pandey says while showing the area around him.

Parks, sports courts and fishing by the lake As he walks through the neighbourhood, Pandey briefly interacts with a passer-by who is out with her dog before showing viewers the amenities available nearby.

“This is the park of my apartment's society, and there's a basketball court inside,” he says.

(Also read: Indian man in US explains why returning home feels difficult: ‘There are so many opportunities’)

Moving ahead, he points towards another recreational facility and adds, “This is the lawn tennis court. I come here to play lawn tennis sometimes.”

The video also captures children spending their evening fishing near a lake. “Look, kids are fishing over there by the lake,” Pandey says, before admiring the surroundings and adding, “It is so beautiful, bro.”

‘Sometimes, quality of life is worth more’ Sharing the clip, Pandey suggested that money alone is not necessarily the biggest reason people find it difficult to leave the US after experiencing life there.

“The biggest reason people don’t want to move back after experiencing life here isn’t just the money. It’s the little things. Fishing at your neighborhood park on a random evening. Playing tennis or basketball whenever you want. Walking your dog in clean, peaceful streets. Breathing air without constantly worrying about pollution. Once you experience a lifestyle where these simple things become part of your everyday life, it’s hard to let them go. Sometimes, quality of life is worth more than anything else,” the caption reads.

Watch the clip here: