Indian man in US says ‘little things’ make it hard to move back: ‘Quality of life is worth more than anything else’
An Indian man in the US shared how simple everyday comforts had made moving back feel difficult.
For many Indians living abroad, the decision to stay overseas may not always come down to higher salaries or better career opportunities. An Indian man living in the US has shared how seemingly ordinary aspects of everyday life, from neighbourhood parks to recreational facilities, can make it difficult for people to consider moving back after getting used to a certain quality of life.
(Also read: ‘Ma-baap se 2 saal se nahi mila’: Bihar man shares reality of building startup in US)
Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Rupesh Pandey, shared a video offering a glimpse of the peaceful surroundings and recreational spaces located just minutes away from his home.
“Look, there are so many good places just a five-minute walk from my house where I can come and sit all day long, and I won't get bored. Look at this,” Pandey says while showing the area around him.
Parks, sports courts and fishing by the lake
As he walks through the neighbourhood, Pandey briefly interacts with a passer-by who is out with her dog before showing viewers the amenities available nearby.
“This is the park of my apartment's society, and there's a basketball court inside,” he says.
(Also read: Indian man in US explains why returning home feels difficult: ‘There are so many opportunities’)
Moving ahead, he points towards another recreational facility and adds, “This is the lawn tennis court. I come here to play lawn tennis sometimes.”
The video also captures children spending their evening fishing near a lake. “Look, kids are fishing over there by the lake,” Pandey says, before admiring the surroundings and adding, “It is so beautiful, bro.”
‘Sometimes, quality of life is worth more’
Sharing the clip, Pandey suggested that money alone is not necessarily the biggest reason people find it difficult to leave the US after experiencing life there.
“The biggest reason people don’t want to move back after experiencing life here isn’t just the money. It’s the little things. Fishing at your neighborhood park on a random evening. Playing tennis or basketball whenever you want. Walking your dog in clean, peaceful streets. Breathing air without constantly worrying about pollution. Once you experience a lifestyle where these simple things become part of your everyday life, it’s hard to let them go. Sometimes, quality of life is worth more than anything else,” the caption reads.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post drew reactions from users who said they could relate to his observations. One person wrote, “This is true,” while another commented, “Yes, I agree with you.” A third user echoed the sentiment, saying, “This is correct.” Another person shared a more personal reaction and wrote, “I can relate with you brother.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More