Indian man in US explains why returning home feels difficult: ‘There are so many opportunities’
An Indian man said comfort and career opportunities in the US had changed his plans to return to India.
An Indian man living in the United States has shared why many people who initially plan to work abroad for only a few years eventually find it difficult to return home. From peaceful surroundings to better opportunities and convenient amenities, he highlighted several aspects of life in America that influence such decisions.
(Also read: Mathura man’s journey from bike in India to BMW and own house in US goes viral)
The man, identified as Gaurav Makhloga, shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about how his perspective changed after moving to the US.
‘Who would feel like leaving this place?’
Recalling his mindset before relocating, Makhloga said he had planned to earn money in America for a few years before returning to India and enjoying a comfortable life.
“Before coming to America, my thought process was also that, man, I'll earn money for 2-4 years, then go back to my country and enjoy myself. But brother, let me show you what I got after coming here,” he said.
In the video, he showed the calm and green surroundings of the area where he lives. Pointing to the absence of crowds and noise during the evening, he explained why such an environment can make people reconsider their plans of moving back.
“Look, it's evening time, and far and wide, nobody is visible anywhere. With so much peace and quiet here, brother, who would feel like leaving this place? That's a different matter, though—there is no place quite like your own home and your own country,” he added.
(Also read: ‘Step out of your comfort zone’: Indian woman in US urges students not to settle for survival jobs abroad)
Opportunities and comfortable lifestyle
Makhloga further said that the availability of professional opportunities, modern facilities and a comfortable lifestyle often makes it difficult for immigrants to leave the country.
“Here, I mean, there are so many opportunities and such comfortable amenities that people don't even feel like leaving this place. See how much greenery there is everywhere here? That's why people don't want to go back from here,” he said.
The video was shared with the caption, “Life gives you choices. What you choose is what matters.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The clip prompted several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “You're right,” while another commented, “Yes, I agree with you.” A third person said, “Beautiful place, but India hits differently.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, “America offers comfort, but home is home.”
(Also read: Austrian woman debunks ‘myths about India that people still believe’)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More