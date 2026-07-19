‘Step out of your comfort zone’: Indian woman in US urges students not to settle for survival jobs abroad

An Indian woman living in the United States has advised international students not to let temporary jobs taken during their studies become permanent career choices. She said many students move abroad with big ambitions but gradually become comfortable in jobs that were originally meant only to help cover their living expenses. An Indian woman in the US urged students to leave their comfort zones and pursue careers in their chosen fields. (Instagram/dillitonyc)

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Taking to Instagram, a woman named Sonami shared a video in which she described the “comfort zone” as one of the biggest obstacles faced by students living overseas.

Temporary jobs can become a comfort zone “Do you know the most dangerous thing about being abroad? It is your comfort zone. Because, when these students come abroad from India, they are very passionate and very excited. They feel, ‘Brother, let me just get any job, so I can at least cover my expenses.’ And they manage this along with their studies,” Sonami said in the video.

She explained that students often take up part-time or entry-level jobs while pursuing their education to pay for rent, food and other daily expenses. However, the real problem begins, she said, when they continue in the same roles after completing their studies.

“And as soon as their studies are over, they make that very same job full-time. They make the small jobs they were doing full-time. They become so comfortable because they have formed friendships, they feel their life is going well, and they are doing fine right there,” she said.

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According to Sonami, becoming familiar with the workplace, routine and social circle can make it difficult for graduates to move towards the careers they originally wanted.

‘Keep applying in your actual field’ She urged students to continue searching for better opportunities, particularly in the fields related to their education and professional interests.

“Brother, you shouldn’t do that. Keep looking for good corporate jobs and keep applying for jobs in your actual field. Keep at it; you will find something, and it will happen,” she said.

Sonami also encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs not to abandon their plans simply because their current lives feel stable. “And those who want to do business should keep planning, stay passionate, and keep at it; that will happen too.”

She concluded by stressing that meaningful growth often requires people to leave familiar situations behind. “But for those who want to do something big, they have to get out of their comfort zone, they have to take risks. If you take risks, you will get rewards. So, keep following along.”

Watch the clip here: