‘I prefer the life I am living today’: Indian man says quitting high-paying job for Canada was worth it

An Indian man living in Canada has opened up about leaving behind a stable, well-paying career in India and moving abroad without a job, describing the decision as a calculated risk that ultimately transformed his life. An Indian man reflected on moving to Canada and said stepping outside his comfort zone had paid off. (Instagram/thedesiodyssey_canada)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Vishal, shared a video reflecting on his journey with his wife and the challenges they faced after moving to Canada nearly four years ago.

‘A leap into the unknown’ “Some decisions in life are incredibly difficult to make. One such decision for me was moving from India to Canada nearly four years ago. It was a carefully considered decision, but in some ways, it was also a leap into the unknown,” Vishal said.

He explained that he had left behind a “high-paying, stable job” and moved to a country where he did not even have employment. Despite the uncertainty, he said the experiences of the past four years had convinced him that the decision was right.

“Today, after four years and after going through almost everything a newcomer or immigrant typically experiences, I can confidently say that the decision we made was the right one,” he said.

Vishal acknowledged that buying a house or car abroad might not be considered a major achievement, as the couple could have acquired the same things in India. However, he said the struggles and experiences he gained in Canada were far more valuable.

“I can now compare both phases of my life and honestly say that I prefer the life I am living today. It could be because of the cleanliness, the quality of life, the air, the water or several other reasons,” he added.

‘Growth begins outside the comfort zone’ Vishal said his story reflected the experiences of millions of immigrants who move abroad before comparing their old and new lives and deciding whether they wish to stay or return home.

“One thing I can say with certainty is that I would never have gained these experiences had I not left India and moved to Canada. Life gives you new experiences only when you step outside your comfort zone,” he said.

He added that he and his wife were now settled and happy, and had received what they expected from the country. Encouraging others to embrace new opportunities, he said people could discover more about life only by moving beyond familiar surroundings.

(Also read: ‘This guy earned $700 in one hour’: Indian man stunned by tree cutter’s earnings in Canada)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Some risks are worth taking for.”

Watch the clip here: