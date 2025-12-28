Indian man explains why middle class life is '10x better' in Canada than in India

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked an online debate after sharing a video explaining why he believes middle class life there is far better than in India. The Instagram clip, shared by a man named Vishal, offers a glimpse into his everyday surroundings and contrasts them with what he describes as the reality of life in Indian cities. Indian man in Canada said middle class life there felt calmer and far better than in India.(Instagram/thedesiodyssey_canada)

A quiet road and a different pace of life

In the video, Vishal records the road near his house and highlights the calmness around him. He points out that there is no honking in the background, something he says is almost impossible to experience in metro cities in India. According to him, the absence of noise reflects a more disciplined civic sense and a less stressful lifestyle.

He goes on to speak about public infrastructure, stating that Canada’s infrastructure is significantly better and more organised. As he records the clip, Vishal asks viewers to listen carefully to the sounds around him, drawing attention to birds chirping in the background. He then poses a question to his audience, asking in which prominent Indian city one can hear such sounds so clearly along with breathing fresh air.

Take a look here at the clip:

Claim that sparks strong reactions

The text overlaid on the clip reads, “A middle class life in Canada is 10x better than that of India.” This statement quickly caught the attention of social media users and led to mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some viewers agreed with his observations, others strongly disagreed, arguing that quality of life cannot be compared so simply and that India offers its own advantages.

Internet reacts with mixed views

One user commented, “Peace and clean air are important, but living close to family also matters a lot.” Another wrote, “Canada may have better roads, but India has opportunities and warmth you cannot measure.” A third said, “Every country has pros and cons, comparison like this feels unfair.” Another reaction read, “Middle class life abroad is easier because systems work, that is a fact.” Yet another user added, “Money is not everything, happiness depends on mindset.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)