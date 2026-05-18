‘This guy earned $700 in one hour’: Indian man stunned by tree cutter’s earnings in Canada

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked a discussion online after sharing how much a tree cutter charged him for one hour of work. The man, identified as Vishal, posted a video on Instagram, saying that skilled labour jobs in Canada can offer strong earning potential if one has the right expertise and equipment. An Indian man shared how skilled workers in Canada earned huge amounts through tree cutting and snow cleaning. (Instagram/thedesiodyssey_canada)

(Also read: Indian man explains why middle class life is '10x better' in Canada than in India)

‘This guy earned $700 from me in just one hour’ In the video, Vishal said, “Who says there is no money in Canada? This guy earned $700 from me in just one hour, just by cutting tree branches. Now, I’m not saying this job is minor or easy. And this guy is busy every single day in the summer; he is booked every day. And in the winters, he cleans snow. When I calculated how much money this guy is making in a month, it blew my mind.”

He further explained that such work is not just about physical effort, but also requires skill, tools and experience. “The thing to consider is that this work requires a lot of equipment. More than hard work, it requires skill. If you know this work, then brother, you can become rich. So, if you think you can't earn money in Canada, then look at the salary of a grass cutter, a snow cleaner, or a tree cutter, look at how much money they make,” he said.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “He earns so much in Canada, it will blow your mind.”

Watch the clip here: