Indian woman in US shocked after paying $250 for small leak repair: ‘India me ₹500 to ₹1000 me ho jata’

The video was shared with the caption, “India me shayad ₹500 to 1000 me ho jata… yahan $250,” which translates to, “In India, this would probably have been done for ₹500 to ₹1000… here, it cost $250.”

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Ek chota leak aur ₹21,000 ka reality check,” suggesting that a small leak turned into an expensive reminder of the high cost of labour in the US.

In the clip, she said, “We paid $250 today to repair a small leak. In the US, if you have even a small repair job at home, you're easily looking at $100 or $200. Labor costs are so expensive here that for every little task”

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a conversation online after sharing how expensive even a small household repair can be in the country. The woman, identified as Amrita Singh on Instagram, posted a video about paying $250 to fix a minor leak at home.

Her post resonated with many Indians living abroad, especially those who have experienced similar situations while managing household repairs in the US. While the actual cost may vary depending on the state, city and nature of the repair, several users agreed that labour charges in the country can be significantly higher compared to India.

(Also read: ‘Didn’t see that coming’: Indian woman says US quietly became her ‘second home’ after one year abroad)

Internet reacts The clip has amassed several reactions, with many users sharing their own experiences of expensive home repairs abroad. One user wrote, “Software engineers there earn $250 in just 1 to 2 hours.” Another said, “Salaries are also paid accordingly. The cost of services depends on the local income levels. In places where salaries are higher, prices are also higher.”

A third user commented, “That is why people in the US learn to fix everything themselves.” Another added, “In India, it usually costs around ₹200 to ₹300.” Another user said, “This is so true. Labour is extremely expensive in the US.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)