Indian woman recounts airport ordeal in Laos, says she faced ‘worst experience ever’

An Indian traveller’s account of being allegedly asked to show hundreds of dollars in cash before boarding a flight in Laos has sparked discussion online, with several social media users sharing similar experiences while travelling in Southeast Asia. The video triggered a flood of reactions online, with several users claiming they had faced similar treatment. (Instagram/@lalatrails)

In an Instagram video, content creator Annapurna described what she called “the worst, traumatising experience” she had faced at an airport. She claimed that airline staff in Luang Prabang, Laos, refused to let her board a flight to Cambodia unless she showed $400 in cash.

“If you’re an Indian and if you’re planning to travel in Southeast Asia, don’t skip this video,” she said in the clip.

Annapurna shared that she had travelled to Cambodia from Bangkok just two weeks earlier without facing any issues. “I could pay my visa on arrival by card and enter the country,” she said. However, while attempting to fly back to Cambodia from Laos, she claimed officials insisted on seeing proof of cash funds.

“Please carry some cash just to prove that you’re a tourist and not some illegal person, which is humiliating,” she said. Annapurna added that despite showing bank statements, previous travel history and proof of earlier entry into Cambodia, she was allegedly still denied boarding.

She also accused airline staff of failing to provide proper documentation for the rule. “Vietnam Airlines is so strict with it, and if I ask them to show me the proof of who is asking this rule, all they showed is a freaking Messenger group with some random people chatting with my information,” she alleged.

The traveller further claimed that she faced similar scrutiny while entering Laos from Cambodia by land border, alleging that authorities demanded proof of a return flight ticket because they feared she might enter the country illegally for work.

HT.com has reached out to Annapurna. The article will be updated once a response is received.