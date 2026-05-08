‘Didn’t see that coming’: Indian woman says US quietly became her ‘second home’ after one year abroad

An Indian woman living in the US has opened up about the emotional experience of returning to India after spending a year abroad, sharing how the journey changed her understanding of home, belonging and personal growth. An Indian woman reflected on returning home after a year in the US and finding comfort in two places. (Instagram/_shivani_sukale_)

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Taking to Instagram, Shivani Sukale shared a video in which she reflected on her first visit back to India after moving to the US. In the clip, she spoke about the excitement of seeing her family again, but also admitted that the year away had quietly created a new sense of attachment to the country she had moved to.

‘Every little thing felt precious’ In the video, Shivani said, “After one year in the US, I finally went back home last December and I thought I was ready. One whole year and all I could think about on that flight was my Ajji, my family, my friends, my bedroom, even that tiny garden on my balcony. Every little thing I grew up taking for granted and suddenly it felt like the most precious thing in the world.”

She added that life abroad had brought several changes in a short span of time. “But here’s what nobody tells you: one year abroad hits different. I switched homes twice, lived in two different states, traveled, worked, grew up a little, made friends I didn’t expect to make. And while I was excited to go back, there was this tiny weird guilt, like I was leaving something behind too.”

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Finding comfort in a new country Shivani further shared how she struggled to identify one place as home. “Was I though? I still couldn’t call one place home here. And then I landed, saw my family, met everyone, and I realized I wasn’t choosing between two homes. Somewhere between the chaos of moving states and missing my home, the new country had quietly, without asking my permission, become a second home. Different kind of comfortable, but comfortable. Definitely didn't see that one coming. Now let me enjoy this cake.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Crazy but exciting journey so far!”

Watch the clip here: