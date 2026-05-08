Indian-origin YouTuber detained, strip-searched, deported from the US: ‘Very violating’

An Indian-origin British YouTuber has revealed that he was detained and strip-searched after landing in the United States a few years ago. Arun Rupesh Maini, popularly known by his YouTube moniker MrWhoseTheBoss, opened up about the disturbing incident during an interview with Dexerto, saying that it still affects the way he travels to the US. Tech YouTuber Arun Rupesh Maini recalls being detained and deported from the US

Who is Arun Rupesh Maini? Arun Rupesh Maini is an English YouTuber who is best known for his technology-related content. He is better known by his YouTube name, MrWhoseTheBoss. The 30-year-old has over 22.5 million subscribers on YouTube, where his videos include topics like smartphone reviews, gadget tests etc.

What happened with Maini in the US? During an interview with gaming and tech news website Dexerto, Maini revealed that he was once detained and strip-searched in the United States.

The incident occurred when the Indian-origin, UK-born YouTuber was invited to cover the construction of a high-tech stadium project in the US. He received $300,000 for the coverage. Maini said it remains the "biggest offer" he ever received, but he wasn’t able to fulfil it.

In the clip, Maini explained that he was excited about the assignment. However, his excitement turned sour when he flew to the US and was swiftly detained by US Border Patrol.

(Also read: Indian woman detained for 8 hours at US airport: ‘Checked by male officer, stripped’)

The Indian-origin YouTuber was strip-searched and detained for 26 hours before he was deported back to the UK.

Strip-searched in the US Remembering the incident, Maini said: “Flew to the US. I got interviewed by the Border Patrol… So they took me to a back room, and they said ‘You can’t take your phone out’.”

He recalled being taken to a dark room and strip-searched upon landing. “So I had all these people like the sponsors waiting for me, and I couldn’t tell them that I’d been pulled into this room,” he said.

“They [the Border Patrol] started to become really accusatory. And eventually, they took me into a deeper room. I was scared at this point. All the guards were armed. They took me into a cell, took all my clothes off, and felt around in all sorts of ways,” the Indian-origin YouTuber revealed.

Maini described the experience as “very violating”.