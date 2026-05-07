‘What you see in Dubai isn’t always real’: Indian woman shares reality behind the glam

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared a video showing what she described as the lesser seen reality behind the city’s glamorous image. An Indian woman showed the struggles of daily life in Dubai, saying “we struggle” behind the glam. (Instagram/Keerthana.L)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Keerthana.L, posted a clip from her kitchen and spoke about the everyday struggles many people face while living abroad.

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In the video, she said that many people assume life in Dubai is always luxurious, comfortable and picture perfect. However, she explained that the reality can be very different for those trying to manage work, household responsibilities and daily challenges away from home.

‘Dubai life is not easy as you think’ Speaking in the video, Keerthana.L said, “Many of you think we live a luxurious life here in Dubai. See, this is the kitchen. I also did in my previous video that water is coming out from the washing machine, and it's been more than a week. People have not cleaned it, and we are hungry again. We have to eat our food. You see here? This is the kitchen. Dubai life is not easy as you think. We struggle. And... yes guys, I just wanted to make a video on it so you'll get a view of how our life looks in Dubai.”

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Caption struck a chord The video was shared with a caption that read, “What you see in Dubai isn’t always real. Behind the glam, every person is living a different story. For some, it’s effortless… for others, it’s a silent hustle. Same city, different lives — don’t compare your chapter.”

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Watch the clip here: