Dubai woman explains why she feels safe amid Iran strikes: ‘Missiles were intercepted before we looked up’
A Dubai woman said she felt safe after missiles were intercepted over the UAE.
Explosions were heard in parts of Dubai on Saturday after Iran launched a counterattack in response to a joint United States and Israel campaign targeting Iran earlier in the day.
Amid the unfolding situation, a Dubai-based woman took to X to share her reaction. Posting from the handle @Sherrypeter, she wrote, “People ask why I feel safe in Dubai. Today is why. Missiles were intercepted before most residents even looked up from their phones. The UAE consistently ranks among the safest for a reason: strict rule of law, advanced defence infra, zero tolerance for extremism. UAE got tested today. It passed. Dubai jokes are now permitted for 24hrs. Use it wisely.”
Check out the post here:
Dubai Airports suspend operations
In an official statement issued later on Saturday, Dubai Airports announced the suspension of all flight operations at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International Airport until further notice. The decision followed Iranian strikes reported across parts of the Middle East.
The airport operator confirmed that both departures and arrivals had been halted amid the evolving security situation. Authorities urged passengers not to travel to the airport and advised them to contact their respective airlines directly for updated information regarding flight schedules.
The suspension came as fresh explosions were reported in parts of the Gulf, raising concerns over airspace safety.
Operation ‘Epic Fury’
The escalation followed what the United States and Israel described as pre-emptive strikes on Iran earlier in the day. The joint military action was reportedly conducted under the codename ‘Operation Epic Fury’, after days of speculation about potential targeting of Iran’s top leadership.
According to reports, several explosions were heard near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 86 year old leader was later moved to a secure location.
