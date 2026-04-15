Indian woman earning $300k at Google quits US job and moves to Dubai

Tanu Puri was living the dream — while still in her early 30s, she was working at Google in the United States and earning around $300,000 a year, an impressive figure even by tech standards. Last year, she gave it all up and moved to Dubai with her husband and young son. Tanu Puri opens up about why she quit her job at Google and moved to Dubai from the US

Puri’s decision may seem puzzling to many — a Google US job, after all, is widely regarded as one of the most coveted roles in the global tech industry. For Puri, however, the move to Dubai was a calculated risk for greater returns.

The 34-year-old spoke to HT.com over a phone call from Dubai, explaining why she gave up the ‘American dream’, quit Google, and moved continents.

From India to the US Born in India, Tanu Puri completed her undergraduate studies from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida, before moving to the US to pursue a master’s degree in business analytics.

After graduating in 2016, she spent the next decade working in Chicago. In 2021, Puri joined Google as Measurement Lead, before being promoted to Principal Analytical Lead months later. In this position, she was earning roughly $300,000 a year ( ₹2.7 crore approximately).

Quitting Google After spending more than four years working for Google in Chicago, Puri gave up her successful corporate career. With her husband and young child, she moved from the US to Dubai, where her parents have been based for several years.

Proximity to her family and access to more house help was part of the reason she quit Google and moved to Dubai in September 2025. Another reason was her desire to do more in life. Puri felt that despite her high salary, she could not build true wealth with a corporate career alone, and an H-1B visa prevented her from doing anything else.

(Also read: Bengaluru techie quits Google after 2 years to explore life beyond 'rat race': 'This bot is taking a detour')

“I was at Google at a good level, doing meaningful work and earning well. I genuinely loved that phase of my life,” she said. “But then I also realized if I wanted to multiply what I was making. I needed to tap into other ventures”.

“The US teaches you to think bigger,” Puri explained. “And at some point, I started thinking about how to multiply what I was making — not just grow it incrementally.”

“So if I was making $100K, maybe I can go to $200K, but you cannot make a million overnight with your corporate job,” she explained.