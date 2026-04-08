H-1B visa stress pushes techie to return to India after 8 years in the US: ‘I don’t have much savings’
A software engineer described hitting a breaking point with H-1B visa stress after five years on the visa and an additional three years on OPT.
A growing sense of uncertainty about visa rules in the United States is prompting some professionals to rethink long-term plans, even after nearly a decade spent building careers abroad.
Rising stress, financial instability, and lack of clarity about the future are becoming key reasons behind decisions to return home and start afresh.
In a Reddit post, a software engineer described hitting a breaking point with H-1B visa stress after five years on the visa and an additional three years on OPT (Optional Practical Training).
“I’ve reached a point where I just can’t handle the H-1B visa stress anymore,” the post reads.
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Visa stress prompts return:
Despite more than eight years of work experience in the US, the techie described being in a difficult financial position with limited savings.
The techie has decided to return to India next April, with no clear plan for the future.
In the post, the techie described a mix of freedom and uncertainty. With no debt or responsibilities, flexibility remains an advantage, though limited savings raise concerns about starting over.
“One thing I’m sure about, I don’t want to go back to a regular 9-5 job in India,” the techie wrote.
Adjustment to life in India after years abroad emerged as a major concern. The techie sought advice from others who have made similar moves, particularly around rebuilding life without entering traditional employment structures.
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Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users responded with a mix of practical advice and personal experiences, with many acknowledging the stress linked to long-term visa uncertainty.
Several users shared similar journeys of returning to India after years in the US, noting that the transition can feel uncertain at first but becomes manageable over time.
One of the users commented, “Come next April, you will realize you need to save for one more year before you make the move to India.”
A second user commented, “Don’t come to India unless you have at least a liquid net worth of 4-5 crores.”
A third user commented, “If you move back with low cash, you’ll almost definitely end up in a job you don’t want. That’s just reality.”
A fourth user commented, “I returned after 12 long years in the US. It’s not easy to adjust in India. Don’t start driving on day 1, relax for a few months, stay most of the time indoors.”
“I know 1000s of people who are planning to go back next year since 2005. USA is a big trap, but I wish you good luck!” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)