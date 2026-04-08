H-1B visa stress pushes techie to return to India after 8 years in the US: ‘I don’t have much savings’

A growing sense of uncertainty about visa rules in the United States is prompting some professionals to rethink long-term plans, even after nearly a decade spent building careers abroad. Despite more than eight years of work experience in the US, the techie described being in a difficult financial position with limited savings. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Rising stress, financial instability, and lack of clarity about the future are becoming key reasons behind decisions to return home and start afresh.

In a Reddit post, a software engineer described hitting a breaking point with H-1B visa stress after five years on the visa and an additional three years on OPT (Optional Practical Training).

“I’ve reached a point where I just can’t handle the H-1B visa stress anymore,” the post reads.

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Visa stress prompts return: Despite more than eight years of work experience in the US, the techie described being in a difficult financial position with limited savings.

The techie has decided to return to India next April, with no clear plan for the future.

In the post, the techie described a mix of freedom and uncertainty. With no debt or responsibilities, flexibility remains an advantage, though limited savings raise concerns about starting over.

“One thing I’m sure about, I don’t want to go back to a regular 9-5 job in India,” the techie wrote.

Adjustment to life in India after years abroad emerged as a major concern. The techie sought advice from others who have made similar moves, particularly around rebuilding life without entering traditional employment structures.

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