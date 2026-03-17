Indian couple shares how London work schedules leave no time together at home: ‘Hum train station mai mil rahe hain’

An Indian couple’s meeting at a train station has caught attention online after they shared how demanding work schedules in London leave them with almost no time together at home. The video was filmed at a train station in London, where the couple met while switching between their work shifts. (@zebasaifi_in_london/Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by Zeba, who is originally from India and moved to the United Kingdom in July 2025.

“Reel Life vs Real Life in the UK,” the caption of the post reads.

In the video, filmed at a train station, the woman explains that she is heading to her day shift while her partner has just finished his night shift. “Abhi meri day shift hai aur main shift pe ja rahi hoon morning mein, aur dekho ye abhi aaye night shift karke,” she says while recording the moment.

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Reality of life abroad: Her partner then speaks about the reality of living abroad and says that it is often very different from what people see on social media. According to him, life overseas is not always as easy as it appears in online reels.

“Ab dekh sakte ho foreign mein life itna easy nahi hoti aur jaisa reels mein dikhta hai waisa bilkul bhi nahi hai,” he says.

The husband adds that their schedules are so busy that they sometimes meet only at the train station while one of them is coming from work and the other is leaving for a shift.

He also mentions that they do not even get time to sit together at home for a few minutes and talk because of their opposite work timings.

“Mai aa raha hu aur ye jaa rahi hai aur hum train station mai mil rahe hain ye bhi nhi hai ki hum gharpe 10 min bethke baat kar sake,” he says.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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